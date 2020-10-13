Govt trying to influence PML-N October 16 rally: Sana

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PML-N leaders Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah in a NAB office clash case till October 15. The court issued a show-cause notice to the investigation officer of the case for not completing Challan of the case. As the hearing commenced, the counsel of the accused implored the court to give another date for extending arguments on the bail matter.

To which, the court stated that argue the matter today as the court has to conclude the matter. The judge remarked that the accused are on interim bail for more than one and half months.

The counsel, Rafaqat Dogar, requested the court to put the next date of hearing after October 16. He stated that the PML-N is going to hold a procession on October 16. To which, the judge remarked why not delay the case after December as the party in question is planning a sit-in in December. I have to conclude the case on merit and all such talk is before time, the judge added.

The court, after hearing the counsel of the accused, adjourned the hearing toll October 15 with the direction to argue the matter on the said date. Talking to media after the hearing, Rana Sanaullah said the government is trying to influence the October 16 procession of the PML-N. He alleged that the government is making political cases against PML-N leaders. Talking about PML-N protest and rallies, he said it will be a referendum and it will take place in all the cities of the country. If the demands of the referendum are not met, people will march towards Islamabad. He said the prices of drugs are six-fold high and people are unable to eat twice a day. Our movement is for a transparent election in the country. All will follow the decision of the PDM if it decides to resign, he added.

Rana claimed that in todayâ€™s hearing, the prosecution wanted to conclude the case before October 16, which indicates that the government is nervous.