SC issues notice to NAB on Qaimkhani’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in former Sindh Parks & Horticulture DG Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani's bail plea.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case. The NAB said the petitioner being the DG was the custodian of amenity land of the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim. He intentionally and willfully failed to safeguard the land as it was grabbed by the accused, it said.

During the proceedings, Advocate Kh Harris said the NAB had not arrested Malik Riaz and other accused in the case. He said the KDA had never claimed Icon Tower land. Justice Bandial asked the counsel whether the NAB case against his client could be strong.

It is also not good for the NAB to pick up and arrest everyone, he remarked. He said extraordinary circumstances were going on at the moment. He asked if the case related to Dr Dinshaw’s case? The NAB prosecutor general said the case was similar to Dr Dinshaw’s case.