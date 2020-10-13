tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said despite COVID-19, there was more good news for Pakistan’s economy, as remittances from the overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 billion in September 2020.
He said in a tweet, “Despite COVID-19, more good news for our economy. Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 billion in Sept 2020, 31 percent higher than last Sept & 9 percent higher than August 2020. This marks the 4th consecutive month that remittances have remained above $2 billion.”
In another tweet, he extended felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on his historic win in presidential elections. “Pakistan and Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity and connectivity. I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties,” he wrote.