NIM starts mid-career management course

PESHAWAR: National Institute of Management (NIM) has started Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) in an online setting for government officers. Director-General NIM in Peshawar, Hassan Mehmood Yousufzai, told The News that the MCMC is a compulsory course for the government officials who are going to get promoted from grade-18 to grade-19. “The course, which has been launched in all the four provinces, is being held online for the first time in the wake the Covid-19 outbreak. We have an equipped studio in NIM Peshawar, where we have upgraded IT facilities and arranged fibre optics.