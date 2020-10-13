close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 13, 2020

NIM starts mid-career management course

National

 
October 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: National Institute of Management (NIM) has started Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) in an online setting for government officers. Director-General NIM in Peshawar, Hassan Mehmood Yousufzai, told The News that the MCMC is a compulsory course for the government officials who are going to get promoted from grade-18 to grade-19. “The course, which has been launched in all the four provinces, is being held online for the first time in the wake the Covid-19 outbreak. We have an equipped studio in NIM Peshawar, where we have upgraded IT facilities and arranged fibre optics.

Latest News

More From Pakistan