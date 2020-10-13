Police reunite toddler with mother

SUKKUR: The SSP Sanghar recovered a toddler from the custody of her father and reunited with her mother. The action was taken at the directions of the Hyderabad Bench of the Sindh High Court. The mother of the child, Mst: Murk Channa w/o Manthar, had filed a petition in the SHC, Hyderabad Bench that her three-year-old child, Dua, was being kept by her husband, Manthar, and his father for the last 18 months. They are not letting her meet the child, she told the court. Pleading for her custody, she had asked for the court's intervention to recover Dua. The single bench headed by Justice Umar Sial ordered SSP Sanghar to ensure the recovery of the child. The SSP Sanghar raided the house of Dua's grandfather and recovered her. SSP Sanghar on Monday appeared before the bench and submitted the report. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for October 14, 2020.