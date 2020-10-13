Brother kills sibling over property feud

SUKKUR: The Sanghar Police has recovered the body of a missing boy near a public park and arrested two alleged killers, including deceased’s brother. ASP Sanghar Hassan Javeed Bhatti told media persons that the police have recovered the body of Arif Ali Channa s/o Abdul Khaliq Channa from Children Park, Sanghar.

Following preliminary investigations, the police arrested Asif Channa, elder brother of the deceased, and his friend Mahmood Akhtar Chadhar on suspicion of the murder. ASP Bhatti said accused Asif Ali Channa in his confession allegedly told the police that he killed his brother over a family property dispute. He said the police have recovered deceased’s motorbike, a mobile phone and Rs 5000 cash from the possession of the alleged murderers.