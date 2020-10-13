Indictment of Sindh CM’s adviser adjourned

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur Fareed Anwar Kazi, on Monday adjourned the proceedings for the indictment of CM's Advisor on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani to October 27th in Rs 780 Million corruption reference.

The Accountability Court Sukkur had earlier fixed the indictment of Rs 780 million NAB corruption reference against CM's Advisor on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, and six other co-accused for Monday. However, the NAB prosecutor requested the court for providing them with a few more days to finalise the case. The defence counsel for Jakhrani also informed the court that his client's had passed away therefore he could not appear in the court. The judge adjourned the case till October 27.