AVM Zafar calls on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force Lahore, Air Vice-Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the valiant role played by PAF for defending the country and stated the whole nation is proud of the air force. The whole world has also recognised the professional skills and capabilities of the PAF, he added.

It is satisfying that PAF is also active in the social sector and full cooperation will be extended to it in every social sector, including education, he said. The chief minister said that the government was striving for early completion of the cadet college project in Fort Munroe. The Punjab government and PAF will continue collaboration in the health and education sectors, he added.