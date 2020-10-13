Saw machines, woods gutted in Wana blaze

WANA: Several saw machines and woods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in Wood Market in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district, on Monday. Eyewitness said that big stalls of woods, 17 saw machines, a godown, hotel, 30 woodshops were burnt in the blaze caused by electricity short-circuiting.

They said that four electricity transformers, several poles and wheat husk stall were also gutted in the inferno. The district administration and Rescue 1122 and common people extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. According to estimates, the fire has affected 50-60 traders and shopkeepers in the market. The affectees have demanded the government to compensate them for their losses.