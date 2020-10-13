KP IGP wants drive against smuggling, narcotics expedited

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police officials to speed up the campaign against smuggling and narcotics.

He issued the instructions to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in a video link conference from Central Police Office Peshawar. District Police Officers from Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai participated in the moot.

All RPOs briefed the IGP about the preventive measures adopted against smuggling goods such as non-Customs paid vehicles, foreign cloths, spare-parts and narcotics dealers along with the future plan of action.