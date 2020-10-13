close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2020

KP IGP wants drive against smuggling, narcotics expedited

National

BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police officials to speed up the campaign against smuggling and narcotics.

He issued the instructions to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in a video link conference from Central Police Office Peshawar. District Police Officers from Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai participated in the moot.

All RPOs briefed the IGP about the preventive measures adopted against smuggling goods such as non-Customs paid vehicles, foreign cloths, spare-parts and narcotics dealers along with the future plan of action.

Latest News

More From Pakistan