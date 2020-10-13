Joint regional efforts for better health outcomes proposed

Islamabad: The year 2020 has turned out to be significantly challenging. The Covid-19 pandemic, unprecedented forest fires, and highest rainfall recorded in the last 100 years in Karachi have all laid bare, the inadequacy of governmental response to these momentous events, changing our daily lives at homes, and places of study and work. Vigorous actions must therefore be planned at the national and regional levels to prepare for a timely response to such exigencies and a possible second wave of Covid-19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan expressed these views while addressing the four-day meeting of WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, which started in Cairo on Monday. The meeting is being attended via videolink by country delegations led by Ministers of Health from the Eastern Mediterranean Region of World Health Organization (WHO)n stretching from Pakistan in South Asia to Mauritania in North Africa.

Dr. Faisal said, Covid-19 has affected both developed and developing countries alike, and humankind is witnessing one of the deadliest historical events. “This is the time to better protect our people and work towards strengthening our health systems. It is important to realize that all economic and social gains could be lost if we do not have the capacity to respond to epidemics like Ebola, SARS, Zika and now Covid-19,” he maintained.

Dr. Faisal highlighted how Pakistan, through coordinated efforts, was able to mount a timely response to the biggest health emergency of our times, with a whole-of-the-government approach led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added, Covid-19 has been contained to a significant extent, and economic and social activities have been mostly revived. “However, the threat of another wave is still there, with no time for complacency. Therefore, this is the moment for more vigorous actions,” he said.

Despite financial constraints Dr. Faisal said, the government has taken new initiatives include development of UHC Benefit Package of Pakistan based on disease control priorities-3; integrated services package for polio in core reservoir districts; strengthening IHR core capacities; expansion of ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme and special initiatives on nutrition, population, nursing, and control of Hepatitis C.

Dr. Faisal appreciated WHO for supporting Pakistan’s efforts to promote the achievement of highest sustainable level of health for all and aiming at achieving Universal Health Coverage within the context of the nation’s commitment to the SDGs.

“It’s a challenging journey but the commitment of the government, coupled with the resilience of its people, will enable Pakistan to surmount all odds. We look forward to work together at the regional level for the better health outcomes of our people, he concluded.