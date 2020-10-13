Motorbike ambulance service completes three years

LAHORE: Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all the district emergency officers and staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) in all divisional headquarters on completion of three years and managing around 600,000 emergencies in Punjab while maintaining an average response time of four minutes, which is an achievement even internationally.

He said that Motorbike Ambulance Service has turned out to be a very cost-effective emergency response model and significantly reduced the burden on the ambulance service in these 9 divisions.