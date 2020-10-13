close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
â€˜Modern tech to help secure people from disastersâ€™

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said protection of life and property of the people in natural calamities and disasters is the responsibility of the state while such misfortunes remind us about the infinite powers of nature.

In his message, the CM observed that advance measures could help in reducing the damages and added the Punjab government was using modern technology for safety from disasters and calamities. He stated the PDMA was being improved to provide better service delivery. An effective response-mechanism is imperative to reduce the damages.

