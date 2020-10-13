Debt audit commission demanded

LAHORE: The debt relief announced by G20 bilateral creditors in April 2020 was a positive gesture but can’t be termed a step forward because it is not a cancellation, but merely a short-term postponement of payment.

These views were expressed by speakers at a press briefing jointly organised by the Campaign for the Abolition of Illegitimate Debts (CADTM) Pakistan and World March of Women (WMW) Pakistan here on Monday at Lahore Press Club, in connection with Global of Action for the Cancellation of Debt.

They said the on-going efforts of government to seek debt relief for Pakistan is appreciable, but need to be more inclusive. Pakistan should demand immediate cancellation of all principal, interest and other charges on bilateral and multilateral debts for at least next four years till June 2024 as first step. A parliamentary debt Audit Commission is need of the hour to ascertain the legitimacy of the debts secured by successive governments.

“Much of this foreign debt accrued over the decades is illegitimate, we believe. We think it was lent and borrowed irresponsibly and unfairly, driven by predatory lending, used to finance harmful projects and policies, failing to comply with legal and democratic requirements, saddled with onerous and unjust terms, incurred by private corporations but assumed by governments or incurred through public guarantees of private profits, wasted or stolen,” the speakers said. Bushra Khaliq, member WMW International Council, said working classes have been forced to bear the brunt of the bourgeoning debt with hike in energy prices, inflation, joblessness and privatisation of state services. Rabbiya Bajwa, advocate, said the proposed Debt Audit Commission should be consisting of representation of political parties and debt experts.