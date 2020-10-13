PML-N observes â€˜Black Dayâ€™

LAHORE: To observe 12 October as Black Day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) carried out rallies and protest demonstrations in different divisions across the province. The PML-N leaders protested against the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and increasing inflation and termed 12 October the darkest day in the countryâ€™s history as General Pervez Musharraf overthrew the elected government and insulted the public mandate.

The participants in the rallies raised slogans that the government arrested opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif under the policy of political revenge. They said arrest of Shahbaz Sharif ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections had raised many questions. They said that even during Musharraf era, Hamza Shahbaz bravely spent time in jail. They added that Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz would soon be released by the court orders. They said that inflation had broken the peopleâ€™s backbone. They criticised sugar mafia, flour mafia and drug mafia and alleged that the government was silent on these issues.