Eden housing: More witnesses summoned in fraud case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday summoned more prosecution witnesses in Eden Housing multibillion fraud case. The presiding judge Sajjad Ahmad after recording statements of five prosecution witnesses has summoned more witnesses for the next hearing going to be held on 16 October. The NAB had filed reference against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhryâ€™s son-in-law Murtaza Amjad and other owners of Eden housing projects in Rs19 billion fraud case after the accountability watchdog and Eden owners failed to reach a plea bargain.