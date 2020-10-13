close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 13, 2020

Eden housing: More witnesses summoned in fraud case

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday summoned more prosecution witnesses in Eden Housing multibillion fraud case. The presiding judge Sajjad Ahmad after recording statements of five prosecution witnesses has summoned more witnesses for the next hearing going to be held on 16 October. The NAB had filed reference against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhryâ€™s son-in-law Murtaza Amjad and other owners of Eden housing projects in Rs19 billion fraud case after the accountability watchdog and Eden owners failed to reach a plea bargain.

Latest News

More From Pakistan