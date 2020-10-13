Australia praises Pak efforts to control Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Both leaders discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister appreciated Australia’s impressive management to control COVID-19 and highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic. The Prime Minister stated that with improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed as COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

Imran Khan noted that his government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy. The ‘smart lockdown’ strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” supported by Australia.

While expressing satisfaction over bilateral relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister stressed that there existed huge potential for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and stressed that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance for the region and Pakistan. The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade and increased regional connectivity among the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan at an early date. Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country’s efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process. Morrison also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Australia.