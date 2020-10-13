High-rises near Punjab Assembly security risk, says speaker

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said in front of the most important House of the Punjab, many high-rise buildings are security risk.

He said that according to the buildings bye-laws, construction of such buildings around historical buildings is illegal. He said structure of new building of the assembly is there for last eight years, and this should have been arranged earlier, but the N-League government did not pay any attention to this issue.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and other officials in the Punjab Assembly here Monday.

Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar, Chief Corporation Officer Hafiz Shaukat Ali, Director Planning Ayesha Mazhar, Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting.

Few days back, Parvaiz Elahi visited the under-construction building of the assembly and then it was observed that a multi-storey plaza is being constructed in front of the building after which on the direction of the speaker, Law Minister Basharat Raja had convened the meeting which was presided over by Pervaiz Elahi.

The speaker further said that nobody is above the law, and laws should not be violated. The speaker said that implementation of laws about the buildings should be ensured. Afterwards, on the direction of Pervaiz Elahi, secretary Local Government, DG LDA, DC Lahore and other participants of the meeting also visited under-construction building of the assembly.