Zulfi back to Pakistan after three weeks in London

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Zulfi Bukhari was set to return to Pakistan on Monday evening after spending three weeks in London with his family.

There were speculations in some sections of Pakistani media that Zulfi Bukhari has “left” Pakistan and will not be returning to the country but The News has learnt that Zulfi Bukhari was in London with his family.

“There was an urgent family commitment and Zulfi Bukhari had to attend that. It was a purely family matter and his presence in London was most important,” a source said, adding that Zulfi will be flying out to Pakistan and will be in his office on Tuesday.

The source said that Zulfi will be back in Pakistan and all speculations and fake news will disappear in thin air. The source said that news about Zulfi were on the rife to target him maliciously and some sections of media have been doing this for a long time. Pakistan High Commission confirmed that Zulfi Bukhari held meetings with the community organisations here during his stay. He met community groups and listened to the issues they were facing. The source said that Zulfi’s wife and kids were living with him in Islamabad but had to return to London a few months ago. The source said Zulfi also met a few businessmen from Middle East in London who were interested in investing in Pakistan.