For release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: Jang/Geo workers’ protest going on

RAWALPINDI: The journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group continued their protest demonstration against illegal arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in 34-year old private business transaction and pinned hopes on the Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice.

The countrywide demonstration of workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the Federal Union of Journalists, representatives of the civil society has been going on for last 213 days. At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans carrying banners for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group always lead the struggle for the freedom of media from the front.

He said the workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the journalists and national and international human rights organisation are raising their voice for the release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said whenever the conspiracies against theGeo and Jang Group were hatched, the workers foiled these with their unity.

Chief reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the people of Pakistan have always trust Geo and Jang Group for getting independent news and that was reason that they always stood with the group.

Worker of Jang Group Amjad Abbassi said that the workers of Geo and Jang Group stood united to foil all the conspiracies against the group.

The workers of Jang Group Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sulatn, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi, Khalid Mehmood and other social and political workers besides the workers of Jang and The News expressed their determination to continue their struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to foil the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group.