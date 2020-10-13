Afghan forces kill 26 militants in Helmand

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan: A total of 26 militants have been confirmed dead as the government forces backed by fighting planes targeted Taliban positions in the southern Helmand province, the provincial government said in a statement.

The operation backed by fighting planes was launched on a road linking the restive Nahr-e-Saraj district to Nad Ali, leaving 26 Taliban rebels dead and four more injured. Without providing more details, the statement added that the security forces would continue to chase the insurgents elsewhere in Helmand province. Helmand province with Lashkar Gah as its capital 555 km south of Kabul has been regarded as a Taliban hotbed in the militancy-plagued Afghanistan.