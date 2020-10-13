DG Health warns officers of improving skills within a month

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Health department raised questions on ignorance of officers with computer dexterity, understanding of financial rules, command over the language and directed them to improve them within one month.

In an official circular, DG Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon expressed his displeasure upon the ignorance of officers with basic computer skills, financial rules, and language expressions. Setting a deadline of four weeks, he directed all the officers from Grade 16 to 20 to develop basic computer dexterity and other necessary skills. He warned the officers with removal from their postings in case of non-compliance.

According to the circular, a copy of which is available with The News, Dr. Irshad Memon said “it has been noted with regrets that most of the senior-post officers are devoid of basic computing skills. Besides, suffering from a lack of will to acquire expertise in such an important discourse of modern times. Knowledge of financial rules and language expressions are other casualties.”