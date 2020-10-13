Unseen forces trying to foment sectarian violence: MWM

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari cautioned Monday that some unseen forces were trying to turn Quaid-i-Azam’s Islamic state into sectarian one.

Speaking here at a news conference, along with central and provincial leaders, he said that the extremist class was trying to divert the masses from Quaid-i-Azam's vision and strengthen extremism. “The Constitution of Pakistan does not support any move that encourages religious hatred. Over the decades, thousands of bureaucrats, experts, doctors, professors and educated youth have fallen victim to extremism. Sectarianism and religious hatred will be fought with unity and brotherhood,” he noted.

The Shia-Sunni brothers, who built this country together, he emphasized, would have to fight together for its integrity and survival. The hidden forces, he noted, wanted to create religious chaos in the country.

“We will never allow it to flourish. State institutions should play a responsible role against these anti-national elements. The target killing of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan is the work of the enemies of this country. We strongly condemn it and demand immediate arrest of the killers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi said those who follow the enemy’s agenda and are fed on foreign aid should not be imposed on the Pakistani people.