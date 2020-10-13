Govt chipping away Pakistan bit by bit: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday said that the government of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is chipping away Pakistan bit by bit.

“The Prime Minister is a wrong number, his cabinet is 2 number (cheaters) and Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid is an item number of this government,” said Information Secretary PPP Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference here at the PPP media office Islamabad with Nazir Dhoki and other local leaders of the PPP on Monday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that assets of the country were being destroyed one by one and now the Roosevelt Hotel in the United States was on the target of this incapable and selected government. She said that this government had surrendered Kashmir and before Kashmir the PTI government destroyed that national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and several other institutions which were the assets of this country,” she said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said a minister whose degree had been questionable declared that degrees of over 260 pilots were fake thus destroying the entire PIA. “The country had to bear a loss of billions of rupees from that one statement by the Aviation minister, she said while demanding the Aviation minister to resign.

She asked the government that was the Roosevelt Hotel in New York being sold to a crony of the prime minister Anil Musarrat. She said that how a hotel like Roosevelt which was making good money until recently had gone in loss. She said that this could be the biggest scandal of this selected government.

Another failed project of this PTI government by the name of BRT is on stay order because PTI corrupts had plundered billions of rupees from this project.

Dr Nafisa strongly condemned the murder of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Adil Khan and rape and murder of a four years old girl in Peshawar. She said that the murder of religious scholar and increasing sectarianism is not only a failure of PTI government but it is also an international conspiracy. She demanded of the government to take measures in this regard.

She also condoled the death of PTI leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Jafar Shah and expressed her grief and sorrow over the death of an active politician. She said that so far there is no election alliance in GB and PPP is a very vibrant political force in GB.

Dr Nafisa informed the journalists that President Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital on Sunday evening in Karachi when he felt unwell but the results of his a few tests are encouraging and he is feeling better.

She said that Asif Ali Zardari was dragged to courts despite his illness and did not miss hearing of court cases despite the fact that all the cases initiated against him are false and concocted.

The Secretary Information PPP said that selected Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a Don of ‘Tiger Force.’ She said ‘Tiger Force’ has been given the authority of a magistrate and the Supreme Court should take notice. “The tiger force has no authority whatsoever and they will needlessly trouble poor vegetable vendors and shopkeepers,” she said. She demanded to immediately ban this ‘Tiger Force.’

Dr Nafisa said that the PPP had always on the centre stage of every political alliance and movements and still on the centre stage in the PDM. She said that Sindh will not allow the federal government to usurp any part of Sindh and the federal government will have to withdraw its plan to usurp islands on the coast of Sindh.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that the PPP will play its role to make the opposition' public gatherings a success. She said that the government is trembling with the public response to the PDM programme and making lame excuses to stop opposition from taking to streets. She said that the government opened every place including educational institutions, saying that it has succeeded in eliminating COVID-19 but now using COVID-19 as an excuse to stop PDM public gatherings.