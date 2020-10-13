Minister says LG system being reformed

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bringing reforms to the local bodies to address the issues facing the people.

He expressed these views during a visit to the office of the City District Government in Peshawar, said an official handout. The minister said that he would soon visit the ongoing projects under the supervision of local bodies in Peshawar.

Members Provincial Assembly Asif Khan and Arbab Waseem Hayat, Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat, Director General, City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqur Rahman, Assistant Director of Local Government Waheed Rahman and other officials were present on the occasion. Director-General City District Government Mian Shafiqur Rahman briefed the minister about the assets of the district government and the revenue generated from them. Some 600 kanal land has been selected in Sardar Garhi for shifting all the bus stands of Peshawar out of the city. Mian Shafiqur Rahman said that there were three degree colleges in Peshawar under the city district government.

He added there were 33 vocational centres in which women were being taught sewing, embroidery and handicrafts to help them earn a decent living. The official said the construction of the first multi-storied car parking plaza of the province in Namakmandi was in the final stage and it would be opened for parking in December. He said that a municipal museum would be set up in the future for which homework has been started.