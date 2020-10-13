close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
October 13, 2020

PTA, TikTok hold virtual meeting

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
October 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday. PTA in a statement said that TikTok, in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan, held a detailed virtual meeting with PTA chairman. During the meeting, TikTok senior representative highlighted the efforts that have been taken besides sharing future strategy to improve content moderation in line with local laws. PTA chairman while acknowledging the efforts of TikTok asked for tangible timelines for the proposed actions. Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Top Story