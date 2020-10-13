PTA, TikTok hold virtual meeting

ISLAMABAD: Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday. PTA in a statement said that TikTok, in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan, held a detailed virtual meeting with PTA chairman. During the meeting, TikTok senior representative highlighted the efforts that have been taken besides sharing future strategy to improve content moderation in line with local laws. PTA chairman while acknowledging the efforts of TikTok asked for tangible timelines for the proposed actions. Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan.