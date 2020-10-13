Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IOJK

ISLAMABAD: In Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the Indian troops in fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on Monday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of the city. The operation was still going till last reports came in. Meanwhile, an Indian soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal committed suicide by shooting himself in Vilagam area of Kupwara district. This incident raised the number of suicides among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 477 since January 2007. It is worth-mentioning that two Indian soldiers took their life in the occupied-territory within last two days.