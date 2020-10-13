close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 13, 2020

CM opens land record centres

Top Story

 
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 115 arazi record centres, satellite and 20 mobile arazi centres during his visit to the Board of Revenue. He chaired a meeting to review institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Board of Revenue.

Latest News

More From Top Story