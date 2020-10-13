CM opens land record centres

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 115 arazi record centres, satellite and 20 mobile arazi centres during his visit to the Board of Revenue. He chaired a meeting to review institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Board of Revenue.