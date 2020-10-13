PDM to achieve its goals: Gilani

MULTAN: PPP senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will achieve its goals and objectives as the government had miserably disappointed the poor masses in the country. He was talking to a delegation of the PPP led by Multan city vice president Malik Altaf Wains and Malik Imran Wains at his residence on Monday. Gilani said that the government had failed in providing relief to the masses. The delegation members informed that they would leave for Gujranwala for the meeting along with a big cavalcade rally.

Contempt of court notice to Education CEO: Justice Asim Hafeez of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday issued contempt of court notice to the Dera Ghazi Khan Education CEO and sought a report from the Education Department on November 4. Petitioner Farooq Ahmed filed his petition before the court in which he stated that his mother was serving as a teacher in a primary school at Dera Ghazi Khan. She had served the Education Department for 26 years, but now the Education Department was reluctant to recruit him on his parents’ quota, he told. The petitioner said that he had filed a petition before Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed and the court had ordered the DGK Education’s CEO for the issuance of appointment letter in a month, but the CEO refused to follow the court orders.