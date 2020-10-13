Four killed in separate incidents

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four women were killed in separate incidents here on Monday. Accused Allah Ditta allegedly stabbed to death his wife Shahida and daughter Shahnaz over monetary issue at Chak 7/NP. The accused was arrested with a murder weapon. 19-year-old Maria Bibi and her mother were sleeping in the yard of their house at Basti Chachran Mauza Dera Shams when three armed accused entered the house and killed them.