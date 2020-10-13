Shortage of stamp papers irks litigants, students

MANSEHRA: Litigants and students, who want to obtain domicile certificates, are facing problems as vendors have created artificial shortage of the low-valued stamp papers to mint money from people. “The stamp paper worth Rs500 is available in the lower courts while the stamp paper worth Rs100 is being sold for a triple price on the black market,” Mohammad Jibran, a local told reporters on Monday. The stamp papers worth Rs30 and Rs50 are also missing from the market, putting an extra financial burden on the litigants and the students, who want to get the domicile certificates. The litigants complained the stamp papers worth Rs100 were being sold for Rs300. “The students applying for domicile certificates have to submit a surety bond of 30 stamp paper, but we are compelled to submit surety on a stamp paper worth Rs500 due to the artificial shortage,” Mohammad Sohail, a student, said. He said the deputy commissioner was supposed to check the irregularities in supply and demand of the stamp papers in the market. “The deputy commissioner should ensure that the stamp papers are sold as per the official rate,” he said.