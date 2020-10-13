Injured bandit held in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged robber was arrested when he sustained injures during a robbery incident near Chak 94/JB, Gojra. According to district police spokesperson Attaullah, two bandits intercepted motorcyclist Sada Bahar of Chak 17 Gagh, Shorkot, near Link Road.

The bandits tried to snatch cash and motorcycle from Sada Bahar, who put up resistance and overpowered one of the bandits. The other robber opened fire and injured his accomplice and left him behind and took away the motorcycle.

Later, the injured bandit, identified as Qalab-e-Abbas of Khanqah Dogran, Sheikhupura, was shifted to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Police also chased the other bandit and arrested him. He was identified as M Pervez of Chak 401/JB, Dabanwala, and recovered snatched motorcycle from him. The spokesperson said the injured robber was wanted by police of different districts in serious crimes.