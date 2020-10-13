Minister urges youths to help govt overcome challenges

MANSEHRA: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan has invited youngsters to help the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

“You are an asset to this country and if you are determined to put it on the path to prosperity, we can overcome corruption and meet other challenges successfully,” he told a youth conference in Balakot on Monday. A number of youngsters showed up at the conference and pledged to work for the development of the country. The state minister urged the youngsters to join hands with PTI government to work for wellbeing of the have-nots. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Pakistan in the ranks of developed countries and it is only possible when our youngsters equip themselves with science and technology,” he said.