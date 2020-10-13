Public toilet project launched in 2017 awaits completion

JHANG: A public toilet project, which was started in 2017 with six months completion period, still awaits completion.

Taking notice of repeated public complaints, the commissioner, the Buildings Department’s Superintendent Engineer (SE) and other authorities concerned had sought reports from the Jhang Buildings Executive Engineer about the status of the project but to no avail.

Sources said that the Faisalabad Division commissioner had approved a project of construction of a toilet block inside the Majeed Amjad public park of the city in 2017. After releasing of funds, the Buildings XEN ordered to start work within six months completion period.

However, the project was not completed within timeframe and funds lapsed in 2018. Sources said that the completion of the project was urgently required as there was no public toilet facility available at the district headquarter for male and female villagers who came from far-flung areas of the district to attend their hearings in the District Courts, DC, DPO and other public offices to get their problems resolved.

Later, in 2019, the matter was brought into the notice of the commissioner who once again released required funds and directed the XEN for early complete of the project. Interestingly, the Buildings XEN without provision of water and electricity facility for the public toilet block declared the project completed and released the complete funds of the project.

The News tried o contact the Buildings XEN Office and made repeated calls on mobile number 0342-4654785 of XEN Nanak Latif for his version but he did not respond. When contacted, Tehsil Council’s CO Anwar Baig confirmed about unavailability of water, electricity and other facilities in the newly-constructed toilet block. The matter would be brought into the notice of the administrator/DC and he would try his best to make the toilet block functional for the public by providing water and electricity and other necessities, he added.