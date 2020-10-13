NA summoned for 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker's Secretariat on Monday fixed October 16 (Friday) for convening the National Assembly’s session requisitioned by the opposition, and moved the summary for the purpose to the MInistry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The summary lays down holding of the session at 4pm which clashes with the schedule of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) maiden public meeting against the government in Gujranwala on October 16 at 4pm. Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the opposition members asked the speaker's office to defer the sitting for a day, but the speaker turned down their request.

The 125 members of the opposition in the National Assembly had filed a requisition for holding the session on a six-point agenda in the first week of this month. The PDM's schedule prompted the government to change its mind for holding the NA session in the period sought by the opposition fearing they would agitate against the government. It is for the first time in the present parliament’s history that 125 members of the NA belonging to the opposition have submitted a requisition for convening the house.

The opposition's six-point agenda includes the arrest of the leader of opposition in the NA Shahbaz Sharif, rising inflation, increase in the cases of violence cases against women, particularly rape, simultaneous rise in electricity tariff and ballooning circular debt beyond Rs2,300 billion and continuing collapse in Pakistan’s foreign relations endangering national security. The sources said that the government has planned to subvert the requisitioned session through the quorum issue. The quorum of the requisitioned session is the responsibility of the members requesting the session. It has been planned that since the treasury members will not turn up in the required numbers, the session would be adjourned sine die by the speaker.

According to the sources, the speaker could summon the session on or before October 19 as it is mandatory to be convened within 14 days of the submission of the requisition. The opposition sources allege that the speaker NA has deliberately fixed the timings and day of the sitting to coincide with the PDM's Gujranwala public meeting, so that the opposition members couldn’t make it to the National Assembly and stay away from the sitting.

However, the opposition members have planned to submit another requisition for a National Assembly session once the October 16 meeting is adjourned sine die, sources confirmed. For the next session, the agenda will include six outstanding points and some new issues would be part of it, the sources said. The parliamentary sources said that in the absence of a working relationship between the government and opposition and with the speaker siding with the ruling party, it appears the parliament would witness a rumpus whenever the house meets.

In the meanwhile, opposition members have also submitted a requisition for convening a sitting of the upper house, Senate. Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League, has submitted the requisition along with the agenda, the sources added.