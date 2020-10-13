8-year-old boy assaulted

KASUR: An eight-year-old boy was assaulted sexually in Bhasarpura locality of Kasur on Monday. Accused Ali Raza, 20, assaulted Afzal. B/Division Kasur police registered case.

DECOMPOSED BODY RECOVERED: A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a canal in Mustafaabad on Monday. Mustafaabad police recovered an unidentified body from the canal near Mouza Leil.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Bandits deprived two people of cash and other valuables on Monday. Munawar was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife and near Sai Di Khoi, Pattoki, two gunmen intercepted them and snatched Rs 10,000 and five tola gold jewellery from them. Three gunmen snatched a motorcycle from Waqar Younis near Kale Khan Hotel, Phoolnagar

bypass.

DRUG ACCUSED DIES IN JAIL: A drug accused died in Kasur district jail on Monday. A 50-year-old man was in jail for his involvement in a drug case and was suffering from Hepatitis C. On Sunday his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Kasur where he died.

3 SHOPS GUTTED IN FIRE: Three shops were gutted in a fire in Pattoki city on Monday. A fire erupted in the shop of Saeed owing to short-circuit and it also engulfed two other shops and damaged goods worth Rs 1.5 million.

WOMAN RAPED: A married woman was raped by an accused at Roshan Bheela, Kasur. Accused Usman allegedly raped the wife of Javed Iqbal when he was not at his house. On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Roshan Bheela police registered a case.

YOUTH KILLS UNCLE: A youth killed his uncle in Bangla Kamboan over a property dispute on Monday. According to police, accused Khalil and his accomplices shot dead Amanat over a dispute of three marla land. Sadr Kasur police registered a case.