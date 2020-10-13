New Opp alliance wants to change political system: Saad

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said new opposition alliance wanted to change prevailing political system with the real democratic one.

Addressing a big gathering of party workers and general public at the residence of former minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channer and PML-N MPA Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Saad said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is struggling to bring a system where genuinely elected lawmakers would become members of the Parliament and they would honour the will of the people.

The PML-N leader said the PDM will struggle to strengthen democratic institutions and close the era of declaring political leaders traitors.He said very soon Prime Minister Imran Khan himself would be in jail on account of bad governance. Saad said the practice of declaring political leadership traitors must come to an end forever. He said the people are suffering now. The PML-N leader said the country needs fresh and fair general elections. He said political leaders should be released now because higher judiciary in the country has declared NAB trials as political victimisation.