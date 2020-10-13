Two gangs busted

Islamabad: Shalimar and Margalla police teams have arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs and recovered looted cash, diamond rings and gold ornaments, the police spokesman said.

SHO Shalimar police station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, ASI Fawad Khalid and other officials that successfully arrested three members of a wanted criminal gang. They have been identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Irfan and Iftakhar, while police team also recovered watches, gold ornaments, diamond rings, and cash from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting houses in areas of twin cities and its surroundings. They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries. Further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

Margalla Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashiq Muhammad, ASI Hakim Ali and along with other officials arrested two members of a criminal gang. They were identified as Usama Ashraf and Muhammad Naeem. Police team recovered Laptops and valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them