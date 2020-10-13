Scientific cooperation strengthened

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Afghanistan will now support the mandate of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and benefit from its programmes and operations, says a press release.
This was revealed during a visit of the Deputy Head of Mission/Chargé d’affaires, Embassy of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Islamabad, Ahmad Shakir Qarar to COMSATS Headquarters.
On the occasion, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S M Junaid Zaidi, expressed his strong resolve to create scientific and academic linkages between Afghanistan and COMSATS member countries, including the host country, Pakistan.
Apart from a case built in favour of Afghanistan’s membership to COMSATS, matters discussed during the meeting between the Afghan diplomat and senior officials of COMSATS included: COMSATS as an effective partner for regional and international cooperation in Science and Technology (S&T) and development; possible cooperation in science and technology-led development.