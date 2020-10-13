Scientific cooperation strengthened

Islamabad:Afghanistan will now support the mandate of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and benefit from its programmes and operations, says a press release.

This was revealed during a visit of the Deputy Head of Mission/Chargé d’affaires, Embassy of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Islamabad, Ahmad Shakir Qarar to COMSATS Headquarters.

On the occasion, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S M Junaid Zaidi, expressed his strong resolve to create scientific and academic linkages between Afghanistan and COMSATS member countries, including the host country, Pakistan.

Apart from a case built in favour of Afghanistan’s membership to COMSATS, matters discussed during the meeting between the Afghan diplomat and senior officials of COMSATS included: COMSATS as an effective partner for regional and international cooperation in Science and Technology (S&T) and development; possible cooperation in science and technology-led development.