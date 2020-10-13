close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

CPWB trip

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took children in its custody to Badshahi Mosque. It was a trip of around hundred children who live at the CPWB facility. Children are taken to historical places in the city one by one. This trip was arranged on the children’s request. The CPWB is home to these children.

