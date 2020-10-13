tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took children in its custody to Badshahi Mosque. It was a trip of around hundred children who live at the CPWB facility. Children are taken to historical places in the city one by one. This trip was arranged on the children’s request. The CPWB is home to these children.