Ajoka showcases writing talent

LAHORE:Ajoka showcased the writing talent of its art of dramatic writing classes by holding an online dramatic reading over the weekend.

The event was broadcast live on Facebook and linked to Ajoka’s YouTube channel and website. Writers who presented their writings were Madeeha Syed (“Kaveeta Ki Kahani”), Hamza Raja (“Punch-daadi”) and Sobia Bano (“Bhed na Jaanay Koi”) who were joined by students of writing and acting classes including Komal Bhatti, Feza Farooq, Qurat ul Ain, Ishrat Shaheen, Usama Shah, Sonia Irum, Bisma Ghazal and Mehwish Cheema. The themes of the scripts included gender discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse. Madeeha Syed’s story revolved around a mental asylum to make the World Mental Health Day (10 October). This is the third online presentation of art of writing class students.