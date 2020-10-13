UHS approves budget

LAHORE:The Board of Governors (BoG) of University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday approved Rs 1,436.74 million budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The 45th meeting of UHS board was chaired by former Chief Justice Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. According to budget estimates of the UHS, Rs 928.661 million has been earmarked for the city campus and Rs 508.076 million for Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. A sum of Rs 168.850 million has been allocated for operating expenses that includes utilities (Rs.30 million), communications (Rs11.09 million), travel and transportation (Rs 22.15 million) and general expenses (Rs 85.40 million). For annual development plan, a sum of Rs 116.580 million has been allocated that includes plant and machinery (Rs 70.18 million), civil works (Rs 10.50 million), computer equipment (Rs 13.40 million) and stores and stocks (Rs 17.54 million).

An amount of Rs 410.529 million has been reserved for employee related expenses. On research, the university will spend Rs 124.730 million which is 13.4 per cent of the total budget whereas Rs 32.20 million has been allocated for grant of scholarships and stipends. In line with the Punjab government’s policy, no funds have been reserved for purchase of vehicles this year. UHS will spend Rs 145.00 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2020-21 whereas Rs 23.00 million has been allocated for various academic programmes and extra-curricular activities.