Highrises around PA illegal: Speaker

Lahore:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that high-rise buildings around the Punjab Assembly are security risks. According to buildings bye-laws construction of such buildings cannot be allowed around historical buildings, he said in a meeting with Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar, D. C. Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and other officials in the Punjab Assembly here today (Monday). Few days back, Speaker Pervaiz Elahi had visited the under-construction building of the assembly and observed that a plaza was being constructed in front of the building.