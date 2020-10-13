Marriage halls demand relief in taxes

LAHORE:Marriage Halls and Caters Association asked the government to consult with its members and keep them on board while evolving the Cvoid-19 SOPs for the industry.

In a meeting with Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Committee Room of Board of Punjab Investment and Trade on Monday, the association also demanded relief in the taxes as the industry was passing through difficult times in the wake of Covid-19.

Chairman of the association Mian Muhammad Ilyas was leading the delegation to discuss the matters related to SOPs of marriage halls and other problems faced by the industry. Aslam Iqbal ensured the delegation for solving their all genuine problems and said SOPs will be made with the consultation of stakeholders.

He said marriage halls will be closed at 10pm. The management of the marriage hall will

ensure the use of sanitizers. He said ban on participation of fixed numbers will also be ensured. Further, the marriage hall management will ensure the medical check-up of staff and all the service providers’ staff will wear masks. The minister said that the government will give relief in taxes and marriage halls will be given an extension of six months for paying licence fee.