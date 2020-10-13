UET teachers welcome talks offer

LAHORE:The Teaching Staff Association (UET) in a meeting held on Monday welcomed the offer of talks by Punjab Governor/Chancellor. According to a press release, after Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, in response to a media question, expressed hope that they would hold talks with the UET teachers and to resolve their issues through dialogue the TSA held a meeting and deliberated upon the offer of talks. The meeting was attended by TSA President Dr Fahim Gohar Awan while General Secretary Dr Tanveer Qasim and others were also present. They thanked the governor for assuring that the problems of UET teachers would be resolved through dialogue. It is pertinent to mention that TSA had given a protest call for 24 October demanding technical allowance for the UET teachers and other issues, including reimbursement of around Rs1 billion of the UET from the Punjab government.