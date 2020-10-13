PhDs awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five of its students. Sajida Parveen, daughter of Muhammad Siddique, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Polyherbal Phytomedicine: Standardization and Stability Studies of Joshanda’, Tayyaba Muhammad Akram d/o Muhammad Akram Bajwa in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Photocatalytic Degradation of Textile Effluent by Sol-Gel Synthesized Immobilized Ag-doped TiO2 using, Novel double walled Reactor’.

Shahbaz Ali s/o Muhammad Din in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Party Politics in Pakistan 1985-1999: A Historical Perspective’, Amtur Rafeh d/o Nazir Ahmad in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Systematic and Biogeography of the Middle Miocene Siwalik Mammals of Pakistan’ and Ghulam Shabbir s/o Rai Ahmad Khan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Studies in Political Leadership of South Asia: A Comparative Study of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru’.