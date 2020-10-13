Remand of liquor licence case accused extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of former Director General (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal, an accused in alleged illegal liquor licence case.

The jail authorities produced Akram Ashraf before the accountability court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau was working on reference against the accused.

The court after hearing the prosecutor extended 14-day judicial remand of the accused and adjourned the hearing by 26 October. The NAB Lahore had arrested former DG Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal, claiming that the accused technically manoeuvred the process to grant a liquor licence to a hotel.

In its official statement, NAB Lahore said: “It has been disclosed during the inquiry proceedings that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to the hotel without its eligibility.”

NAB is conducting an inquiry against Akram Gondal, Raheel Siddiqui former principal secretary to Punjab chief minister, chief minister himself and others for allegedly awarding an illegal liquor licence.

NAB Lahore arrested Akram Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing pivotal role in issuance of alleged illegal liquor licence to the hotel, situated in Lahore.