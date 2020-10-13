Three cops booked for death in custody

LAHORE:An FIR has been registered against five people including three cops over a death in custody of Shahdra police.

ambulance: Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all the district emergency officers and staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) in all divisional headquarters on completion of three years and managing around 600,000 emergencies in Punjab while maintaining an average response time of four minutes, which is an achievement even internationally. He said that Motorbike Ambulance Service has turned out to be a very cost-effective emergency response model and significantly reduced the burden on the ambulance service in these 9 divisions.

PHP: Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has initiated inspection process to assess performance of the force and available resources. He accompanied by DIG PHP Dr Muhammad Akbar Khan visited the under construction PHP Police Lines Jia Bagga and while reviewing the construction work, he issued instructions for completion of admin block by December 31.

Imposter arrested: In a late night operation to enforce Corona SOPs, the district administration caught an impersonator who introduced himself as a serving colonel and tried to stop the administration to seal a gym. The district administration recently launched a crackdown on business premises to enforce corona SOPs. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner, Raiwind, Adnan Rashid raided at UFC gym in a posh locality and found that corona SOPs were not implemented in the gym.