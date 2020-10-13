Plea against media ban on Motorway incident

LAHORE:A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday (today) would take up a petition challenging a ban on the coverage of motorway gang rape incident in electronic media imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

The Pemra had on 2 October put the impugned ban in compliance with an order passed by an anti-terrorism court on an application by the investigating case of the incident. A television channel assailed the ban through Advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi pleading that the ban was in clear violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, which guaranteed freedom of speech and press.

The petitioner submitted that the only restrictions that can be imposed on the freedom of speech had to be through any law and that law must itself be reasonable. He said no law permitted the passing of the impugned orders in derogation of the rights of the petitioner and the public at large guaranteed under the Constitution. The petitioner stated that the trial court directed Pemra to impose a complete ban on coverage of the incident not only on electronic media but also print media. He pointed out that impugned orders were patently illegal, as the Pemra had no jurisdiction to interfere in the functioning of print media.