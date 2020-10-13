Karachiâ€™s top cop orders action to control law and order situation

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued directives to his subordinates to overcome the situation of law and order in the city.

He said on Monday steps were being taken to ensure rule and supremacy of law in the city in any situation. He said there was a ban on the display of weapons in public places, while action would also be taken against plain-clothes persons in possession of arms.

He said the ban was also applicable to citizens who possessed armsâ€™ licences and a law had been adopted against the display of weapons. The Karachi police, in the current week, would launch a proper campaign against the display of weapons, Memon said, adding that people who had hired authorised armed guards for their own security should carry weapons but

refrain from their public display.

The cityâ€™s top cop said the police would take indiscriminate action against any citizen or security guard who would indulge in public display of weapons, and an FIR would be lodged against them. The police had been taking such steps for securing the life and property of people and to maintain law and order in the city, he said. Street crime and target killings are on the rise in Karachi due to economic and other reasons.